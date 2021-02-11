Suso responds to Pedri’s penalty claim on Twitter

Barcelona travelled to the Andalusian capital last night to take on Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

First advantage went to Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui‘s men secured an impressive 2-0 victory, scoring either side of half-time to ensure that Barcelona returned to Catalonia empty-handed. They were competent, controlled and ruthless.

The game started competitively, with Sevilla taking the lead inside the opening half-hour through Jules Kounde. The French centre back dribbled past Samuel Umtiti before finishing coolly.

Sevilla doubled their lead heading into the final five minutes, with ex-Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic scoring to give his club a valuable two-goal cushion that could come in handy come the second leg.

One moment of interest during the game was an altercation between Suso and Jordi Alba in and around the Sevilla box, an action that referee Mateu Lahoz deemed outside the area.

Pedri, after the game speaking as reported by Diario Sport, opined that it was a penalty, something that Suso responded to on social media sending a a tweet replete with emojis crying.