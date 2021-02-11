Spanish football morning headlines: Cold-blooded Kounde destined for the top and Neymar injured six days before Champions League date with Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for 11 February

Jules Kounde: The cold-blooded centre back destined to become a star

Jules Kounde put his name on the map last night against Barcelona in the semi-final first-leg of the Copa del Rey, when he scored and maintained a clean sheet for Sevilla in a 2-0 win. His development and potential, however, has been evident for some time, as explained by Marca.

Read more here.

Alarm Neymar: The Brazilian is injured six days before playing Barcelona in the Champions League

Just six days before facing his old club Barcelona in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar picked up a nasty looking injury against Caen in Ligue Un. As reported in Diario AS, he left of his own accord in the 59th minute and was seen limping out of the stadium after the game.

Read more here.

Jules Kounde and Samuel Umtiti: A world apart

Barcelona‘s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg with Sevilla was like a basketball game in many ways, end to end and thrilling, with the Andalusian hosts coming out on top 2-0. For Mundo Deportivo, the most striking comparison of the night was between the two French centre-backs, Jules Kounde and Samuel Umtiti.

Read more here.