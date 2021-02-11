Spanish football evening headlines: Neymar out of Barcelona trip, why Benzema will wait on Real Madrid renewal and Real Sociedad star out of Manchester United clash

Spanish football evening headlines for 11 February

Neymar out of Camp Nou return

This evening’s Barcelona news is focused on a former player, with Neymar ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League Round of 16 clash next week at Camp Nou.

Neymar had sustained a grade 2 injury in his left adductor, which will sideline him for approximately four weeks, the French club have confirmed.

Benzema to wait on Madrid renewal

There is still over a year on Karim Benzema’s contract at Real Madrid but Marca highlight how he is unlikely to renew anytime soon.

Real Madrid news is focused on contract renewals over the coming months but the Frenchman will let the clock run down before assessing his own physical condition before putting pen to paper.

Oyarzabal out for United game

Real Sociedad star forward Mikel Oyarzabal has sustained a hamstring injury which is likely to rule him out of the first leg of his side’s Europa League clash against Manchester United.

Oyarzabal is likely to miss the first leg of the tie – now set to be staged in Turin due to the travel ban on UK arrivals in Spain – on 18 February and is a doubt for the return game at Old Trafford in Manchester, seven days later, as per Marca.