Real Sociedad star forward set to miss Manchester United clash

There has been a massive blow for Real Sociedad ahead of their Europa League clash against Manchester United with their vice-captain and star forward Mikel Oyarzabal sustaining a hamstring injury.
The Spain international has grown into one of the best attacking talents in La Liga and has netted 12 goals domestically for La Real so far this campaign.
🏥 Parte médico: @mikel10oyar.#AurreraReala https://t.co/MNdUkTksIG
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) February 11, 2021
Oyarzabal is likely to miss the first leg of the tie – now set to be staged in Turin due to the travel ban on UK arrivals in Spain – on 18 February and is a doubt for the return game at Old Trafford in Manchester, seven days later, as per Marca.
The 23-year-old will sit out this weekend’s league trip to Getafe and will be hopeful of being back in the line-up for the home clash against Alaves on 21 February.
Oyarzabal has four goals in 11 international caps for Spain and has enjoyed a sharp rise to prominence in recent campaigns.