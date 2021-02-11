Jules Kounde and Samuel Umtiti: A world apart

Barcelona‘s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg with Sevilla was like a basketball game in many ways, end to end and thrilling, with the Andalusian hosts coming out on top 2-0.

The most striking comparison of the night, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo, was between the two French centre-backs, Jules Kounde and Samuel Umtiti.

Ronald Koeman was missing his two first-choice centre banks for the game in Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique, so opted for the combination of Oscar Mingueza and Umtiti while leaving Clement Lenglet on the bench.

His decision to bet on Umtiti backfired, just as it did against Granada in the previous round of the Copa when the Frenchman made errors that led directly to goals.

The balance of the game was fine initially, until Kounde emerged. Also from France, the 22 year-old scored a stunning solo effort to put Sevilla into the lead inside the opening half-hour, beating Umtiti directly before finishing coolly.

At the other end of the pitch, Kounde was similarly effective, pressing well and marshalling Lionel Messi. He played with a competence and confidence that sets him apart from most.