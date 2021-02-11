Every La Liga match to be shown live in UK on Amazon Prime

Spanish football fans in the United Kingdom are in for a treat with La Liga TV arriving on Amazon Prime Video Channels in a distribution agreement.

Those who are signed up to Amazon Prime in the UK will be able to add-on the 24/7 English-language channel to their subscription for the price of £6.99 per month.

It will means that fans of Real Madrid and Barcelona can see all their team’s matches in the division with each hopeful of hunting down league leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said of the agreement: “We are excited to be growing our UK presence with Amazon Prime Video, which has quickly become an important name in the world of sport.

“The UK has a deep love of football and a huge demand for premium live content, which is reflected by the range of broadcast options we are making available to fans.”

The agreement will start from this weekend’s round of action and will continue for the remainder of the current campaign and for the 2021/22 season.

It will be the first time that Prime Video Channels will show live football from an overseas competition in the UK as the Spanish top-flight aims to ramp up interest and accessibility in the nation.