Date and time confirmed for derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

The date and time for the second Madrid derby of the season has been confirmed for La Liga as they released the information for the first round of matches in March.

Atletico Madrid will play host to city rivals Real Madrid in a crunch derby clash at the Wanda Metropolitano in a Sunday afternoon clash on 7 March, with a 4.15pm local time kick-off (3.15pm GMT/UK time).

It is in the midst of a busy run of fixtures for Diego Simeone’s side, who three days later will host Athletic Bilbao in a league match which was postponed last month due to the snowfall in the Spanish capital.

The week following on from that, both sides will have the second legs of their Champions League Round of 16 clashes against Chelsea and Atalanta respectively.

Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos won the first meeting between the sides 2-0 earlier in the campaign – the only league defeat of the campaign for Atleti to date.