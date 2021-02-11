Confirmed: Neymar out of Camp Nou tie against Barcelona and major doubt for return leg

It was one of the major storylines of this year’s Champions League Round of 16 draw, but a keynote reunion on the pitch has been denied due to injury.

When Barcelona were pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, it promised to set up the first reunion with the club and former star player Neymar for the first time since he left the club in 2017.

The Brazilian sustained the injury in Wednesday night’s cup tie at second tier Caen with L’Equipe and later confirmed by the club itself that Neymar had sustained a grade 2 injury in his left adductor, which will sideline him for approximately four weeks.

That definitely rules the star out of the first leg on 16 February, while he now faces a race against time to return for the 10 March clash in the French capital.

As highlighted by Diario AS, Angel Di Maria will also sit out the first leg due to injury.