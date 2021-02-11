Bayern Munich match Barcelona’s achievement from 2009 with sextuplet completion

Bayern Munich have won all six available titles to them this year in the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the German Super Cup, the European Super Cup and now the Club World Cup. They crowned their achievement in Qatar, beating Tigres 1-0 in the final of the latter to repeat an achievement last completed by Pep Guardiola‘s Barcelona in 2009 as per Marca.

Tigres, from Mexico, held out admirably against the German juggernaut, but ultimately couldn’t lay a glove on them. With Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba in midfield, they dominated their Latin opponents from the word go, finding a breakthrough through Robert Lewandowski only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR. Benjamin Pavard eventually broke the deadlock.

Barcelona completed their sextuplet in 2009 by beating Argentine side Estudiantes 2-1 in the final of the same tournament in Abu Dhabi, but they needed extra time to do it. Mauro Boselli opened the scoring for Estudiantes only for Pedro and Lionel Messi to turn the tide, with the latter’s matchwinner coming in the 110th minute and earning him the man-of-the-match award.