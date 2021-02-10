The mess between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, who is out of contract in June with the severity of the situation now highlighted by Diario AS.

The Madrid-based media outlet describe the situation as a mess as they explain that the talismanic central defender has not met with the club’s president Florentino Perez in months.

Furthermore, the situation has deteriorated in recent weeks with both parties briefing different and conflicting information to the media, which has only served to make any renewal talks more difficult.

From the club, they are said to have offered two contracts to the player which have been rejected but representatives of Ramos have denied this and say there has not been any contact.

In addition to this, the club say that the Spain international has already informed them of his desire to play for a foreign club next season – again information that conflicts with the Ramos version.

The club are also said to have committed to offering the player a two-year contract – despite the fact that he will celebrate his 35th birthday next month – while Ramos contests he would be happy to sign a contract year-to-year, in line with the club’s policy for players in that age bracket.

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.