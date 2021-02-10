The image of Isco that’s angered many Real Madrid supporters

Real Madrid news has featured Isco quite heavily in recent times, and it was the same on Tuesday evening at Valdebebas.

Madrid picked up a vital 2-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga to cut the distance to league leaders Atletico Madrid to five points and inject a little positivity into what has been a tough run.

Isco didn’t start, despite Madrid being hit by a significant injury and suspension crisis that left that light in midfield especially, with Marcelo playing as an attacking midfielder.

The Andalusian was summoned, however, to come on for the final quarter of an hour. It was Zinedine Zidane’s second change, and he sent Isco to warm up before coming on for Marco Asensio.

Isco took his time warming up as noted by Mundo Deportivo, with cameras picking up how it took him a minute and 20 seconds to tie up his ponytail while a coach waited for him.