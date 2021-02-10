Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid’s mess with Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique boost for Barcelona and excitement on Madrid debut starter

Spanish football morning headlines for 10 February.

Madrid’s mess with Ramos

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, who is out of contract in June.

Diario AS describe the situation as a mess as both he and Madrid president Florentino Perez postpone meeting face-to-face as they send out contradictory messages to the press.

Ramos is out of contract in Madrid on 30 June and is theoretically free to speak with other clubs.

Pique boost for Barca

There is a boost for Barcelona news as defender Gerard Pique has tweeted out a photo that leads to optimism of his return from a long-term knee injury.

The central defender sustained the knee injury in a loss at Atletico Madrid in November but this suggests he is back to the training facilities with a return possibly earlier than expected.

Madrid impressed by Park

A report in Marca on Wednesday raves about the performance of Marvin Park on his first start for Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old shone during his 55 minutes on the pitch against Getafe and there are suggestions in the report that he will now be a permanent fixture in the first-team squad.