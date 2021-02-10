Spanish football evening headlines: Cruyff on Laporta, Bordalas close to leaving Getafe and Messi’s hefty tax bill

Spanish football evening headlines for 10 February

Jordi Cruyff: “I am clear that my father would vote for Laporta”

Barcelona news is focusing on the club’s upcoming presidential elections and Jordi Cruyff has now claimed his father Johan would vote for Joan Laporta.

Johan Cruyff – who passed away in 2016 – was an icon at the Catalan club and is credited with shaping their modern identity and playing style more than any other individual.

Jose Bordalas set to leave Getafe as relationship with club deteriorates

It has been a match made in heaven ever since his appointment to the club in September 2016 but the relationship between boss Jose Bordalas and Getafe is drifting apart.

Tuesday night’s loss at Real Madrid followed a similarly limp defeat at Sevilla four days earlier with Marca now reporting there is a fractured relationship between Bordalas and chairman Angel Torres.

Lionel Messi will pay Spanish state €370 in taxes from Barcelona contract

Recent Barcelona news has been dominated by Lionel Messi’s contract at the club of which the full details were revealed earlier this month by a report in El Mundo.

Among many revelations of the 80-page document detailing Messi’s multiple clauses, was the headline figure that he earned €555.237.619 over the course of the four-year deal.

