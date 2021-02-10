Real Madrid rejected chance to sign Pedri before Barcelona move

He is undoubtedly the breakthrough star of the season not just at Barcelona but in La Liga and it has now emerged that Pedri was rejected by Real Madrid before moving to the Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

A report in El Pais has now revealed that not only were Barca reluctant on the deal because of the price-tag attached to the player, but that Madrid turned their noses up to a move.

Las Palmas boss Pepe Mel is said to have phoned Madrid officials Emilio Butragueño and Chendo to convince them to change their minds, having not followed up on previous scouting reports.

The Canary Islands club were in debt and saw the star midfielder as their most obvious way to raise funds.

Barcelona news in recent months has been dominated by the club’s resurgence in form but the emergence of Pedri has been a great source of optimism throughout the campaign due to his level of consistent excellence.

A month younger than club teammate and teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.