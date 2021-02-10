Real Madrid injury crisis deepens with another senior player sidelined

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis at the club decimating their first-team squad and another player has now been added to the absentees list.

The club were already missing nine senior players – Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Toni Kroos, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes – for Tuesday night’s La Liga win over Getafe.

Parte médico de Marcelo.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 10, 2021

Now, the club have confirmed that Marcelo has sustained an injury and now faces a spell on the sidelines – the timeframe of which is not disclosed.

The Brazilian thrived in a more advanced role for Los Blancos in the 2-0 win and he even provided the assist for Ferland Mendy – with whom he usually competes for the left-back slot – to double Madrid’s advantage on the night.

However, he has suffered a muscular injury in the left soleus and now must face a spell on the sidelines.