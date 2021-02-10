Jose Bordalas set to leave Getafe as relationship with club deteriorates – report

It has been a match made in heaven ever since his appointment to the club in September 2016 but the relationship between boss Jose Bordalas and Getafe is drifting apart.

He was appointed when the club were in the relegation zone of the Segunda but he guided them to promotion that year and achieved impressive results ever since, even guiding the club to European football in 2019.

However, since beating Barcelona in October they have won just three of their next 17 La Liga matches – all against newly-promoted sides and currently sit just four points above the relegation zone.

Tuesday night’s loss at Real Madrid followed a similarly limp defeat at Sevilla four days earlier with Marca now reporting there is a fractured relationship between Bordalas and chairman Angel Torres.

Indeed, it is said that the loss in Madrid may prove to be the final straw for the club and a parting of the ways could be imminent.

There was an agreement for Bordalas to leave the club in summer but he received no offers from other clubs and whilst he has a contract through to the summer of 2022, he is increasingly unlikely to fulfil it.

Bordalas wanted to sign a central defender in January but none arrived with Torres instead sanctioning loan deals for Takefusa Kubo and Carles Alena – of Madrid and Barca respectively – while Bordalas is also said to be infuriated by his chairman’s reluctance to criticise referees.

As things stand, the situation may be irreparable and a departure may be only a matter of when and not if.