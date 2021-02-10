Jordi Cruyff: “I am clear that my father would vote for Laporta”

Barcelona news is focusing on the club’s upcoming presidential elections and Jordi Cruyff has now claimed his father Johan would vote for Joan Laporta.

Johan Cruyff – who passed away in 2016 – was an icon at the Catalan club and is credited with shaping their modern identity and playing style more than any other individual.

Laporta, alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections in a crucial vote which will go a long way to determining the future approach from the club.

Laporta – who was former Blaugrana president between 2003 and 2010 – is thought to be the frontrunner for the elections, which have been delayed until 7 March.

Cruyff told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero programme, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “I am clear that my father would vote for Laporta. I am also quite clear that I would vote for Laporta.

“Barça and the fans need to feel proud, to feel feared. Former players and players all speak well of Laporta and that is not easy. Xavi himself said that Laporta had been the best president he had ever had. Barcelona fans want to go back to good times. Laporta made bold decisions. People want to feel those feelings of the past again.”

Cruyff, 45, has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou with constant changes in the boardroom – Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.