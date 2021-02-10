Gerard Pique excites Barcelona with injury update

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has given an exciting update to the club’s fans with a hint that he is returning to club training following months on the sidelines.

The central defender sustained a long-term knee injury in a loss at Atletico Madrid in November but his update suggests he is back to the training facilities with a return possibly earlier than expected.

Pique’s absence has been at the forefront of Barcelona news due to his influence in the squad with multiple combinations of alternatives tried by the club in the months since.

Ronald Araujo had established himself in the side but sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s La Liga win over Real Betis, with Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza other options in the position.

The defender suffered a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee but rejected undergoing surgery and preferred to embark on a more conservative, natural approach to recovery.

Late March is said to be the very earliest he may be available again for selection, but that date could be delayed.

Pique has been an ever-present for the club since his return to the club in 2008, and has clocked up a total of 553 first-team appearances, winning a multitude of trophies in that timeframe.