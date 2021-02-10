Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid’s most successful signing since Toni Kroos

The summer of 2019 was a busy one at Real Madrid with a multitude of first-team arrivals but one has proved to be a huge hit, in the short-term at least.

Indeed, the arrival of left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon has been the signing at Madrid who has enjoyed more first-team minutes for anyone at the club since Toni Kroos, as detailed by Marca.

Tuesday night’s win over Granada was Mendy’s 57th appearance for the club and just his second goal – converting from an assist from Marcelo, whom he has ousted in the starting XI; a feature of Real Madrid news.

It is highlighted that there have been 26 arrivals at Los Blancos between Kroos and Mendy yet none have established themselves in Zinedine Zidane’s side; and only Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varene, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Casemiro are playing more than him at the moment.

Alongside Kroos in 2014-15, there were the arrivals of James Rodriguez, Javier Hernandez, Lucas Silva and Keylor Navas, while the following year Mateo Kovacic, Danilo, Kiko Casilla, Lucas Vázquez and Jesus Vallejo were signed.

Following on from that were Marcos Llorente, Borja Mayoral, Martin Odegaard and Alvaro Morata joining the first-team squad in 16-17; while Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos and Achraf Hakimi arrived in 17-18; with Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Jnr and Courtois joined in 18-19; with Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard came in 19-20, while for this campaign no one has been signed.