Detailing Ronald Koeman and Julen Lopetegui’s old friendship

Barcelona travelled to the Andalusian capital this evening to take on Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Both sides are still in the fight for European glory but off the pace in La Liga, so the Copa is the best chance either have of winning silverware this season.

Barcelona are in their first season under Ronald Koeman while Sevilla are into their second under Julen Lopetegui, with the Andalusians winning a trophy last season in the form of the Europa League.

This evening’s meeting was the second time the two have locked horns this season, but their friendship predates their coaching careers, back to when they both played for Barcelona according to a report in Diario Sport.

They shared the dressing room at Camp Nou for just one season, 1994/95. Koeman had five seasons at Barcelona behind him while Lopetegui had just joined from Logrones.

Lopetegui played just five games for Barcelona across three seasons, conceding ten goals and even getting himself sent off in a Copa tie against Atletico Madrid.

Koeman, on the other hand, had arrived in Catalonia as the second most expensive player in Barcelona’s history behind only Diego Maradona, and won Barcelona their first European Cup with a free-kick against Sampdoria in the final.