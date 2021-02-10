Barcelona scout confirms club interest in La Liga star

He is one of the players that his lit up La Liga this season and has caught the eye with a series of dazzling displays and a Barcelona scout has now confirmed the club are monitoring the star.

Bryan Gil has shone at Eibar – where he is on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla – and the Blaugrana’s veteran scout Germán Vaya Ballabriga, known as Mani, has confirmed he has spoken to transfer chief Ramon Planes about the possibility of a future move.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season long loan deal at the Basque club having also impressed on a loan spell at Leganes last campaign – although he was unable to stop the club’s relegation from the top-flight.

Scout Mani, who returned to Barcelona in 2016, told the Què T’hi Jugues programme on Cadena Ser, as per Marca: “He is right now the best footballer in Spain and I compare him with Neymar. He has things of his own that are of an enormous versatility: as a winger, a midfielder and a left-sided forward. He is impressive.

“I have spoken with Ramon Planes and he has Bryan Gil in mind. If they do so now he has a clause of €35m, but if he renews with Sevilla he will have a €150m clause.”

Mani is known for his scouting in the Andalusian region and is credited with the moves of Ansu Fati and Andres Iniesta to the Catalan giants.

The teenager is full of self-confidence and charisma – a player who can open up games with his skill on the ball and tendency to take risks, to take on opposition players and excite fans.

A Spain Under-21 international, Gil is set to return to Sevilla this summer and is without doubt one of the players to keep an eye on in future seasons in Spanish football.