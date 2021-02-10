70 percent of Real Madrid fans want Marvin Park to stay in first-team

The big Real Madrid news in Tuesday night’s La Liga win over Getafe was the club handing a first ever start to midfielder Marvin Park.

The 20-year-old shone during his 55 minutes on the pitch and there are suggestions that he should now be afforded a run in the first-team squad, with Marca arguing the case and an online poll of fans showing that over 70 percent want him to stay in the picture.

It was Park’s third game of the campaign for Los Blancos – having featured as a substitute in the opening day draw at Real Sociedad and during Saturday’s win at Huesca – but Tuesday night was his first senior start.

He was selected ahead of Isco – who had returned to fitness – but also ahead of Castilla stars Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas, who were expected to be ahead of Park in the pecking order.

Despite Los Azulones trying to intimidate the player, the 20-year-old stood up to the task and impressed in his near-hour on the pitch before being withdrawn due to assumed fatigue.

Images via Marca