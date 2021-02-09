Zinedine Zidane pleased with the versatility of his players after Real Madrid victory over Getafe

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Getafe at Valdebebas on Tuesday evening in La Liga, cutting the distance to league leaders Atletico Madrid to just five points while pulling away from both Barcelona and Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane had a number of selection issues to face, with key figures like Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos all unavailable through either injury or suspension.

“I’m happy [with the result] because of the injuries [we had],” Zidane said post-game in comments carried by Marca. “We played a good game with a slightly different formation but it turned out well and I’m happy for the players.

“We didn’t prepare much [to play with the 3-4-3 formation], but we spent a little time before the game to talk about it and organise it, and the players have interpreted it very well. It’s good when you use a formation you’re not used to and play well.”

Getafe's miserable run against larger Madrid neighbours continues. Now without a goal in 5 games against Real Madrid, and without a win in 14 meetings. Not quite as bad as their record against Atlético Madrid, who they have not scored a goal against in 18 games. 18! — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 9, 2021

The first half was uneventful. Madrid dominated the ball but lacked incision, Luka Modric testing David Soria and veteran marksman Karim Benzema striking the crossbar when a goal would have put his team into a nerve-settling lead.

Benzema managed to fulfill that wish, however, shortly before the hour mark, steering a header past Soria with trademark aplomb. Madrid doubled their advantage soon after, with Marcelo, who’s been much-maligned this season, setting up Ferland Mendy to score and give his team a game-winning two-goal cushion.