Watch: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid the lead against Getafe

Real Madrid hosted Getafe at Valdebebas in another crucial La Liga clash on Tuesday evening. Madrid went into the clash eight points behind city rivals and league leaders Atletico Madrid, while being level on points with Barcelona and just a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla. A win was important.

Zinedine Zidane had a number of selection issues to face, with key figures like Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos all unavailable through either injury or suspension. The Frenchman opted for an experimental 3-4-3 system to start with, with Marcelo playing as a wing-back with the freedom to tuck inside and operate almost as an attacking midfielder.

The first half was uneventful. Madrid dominated the ball but lacked incision, Luka Modric testing David Soria and veteran marksman Karim Benzema striking the crossbar when a goal would have put his team into a nerve-settling lead. Benzema managed to fulfill that wish, however, shortly before the hour mark, steering a header past Soria with trademark aplomb.