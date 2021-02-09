Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid could sell Varane, PSG’s plan to sign Messi and Araujo pushing risky return from injury

Spanish football morning headlines for 9 February

Real Madrid considering selling Raphael Varane if he doesn’t renew his contract

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent times by Sergio Ramos and whether he’ll renew his contract or not. Another player whose future is in doubt, according to Marca, is Raphael Varane. The French centre back’s contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022, and Madrid are suspicious as to whether he’s running it down to secure a free transfer to another club.

Paris Saint-Germain’s plan to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the name that will dominate this summer’s transfer market. The Argentine is yet to decide whether he’ll continue with Barcelona or not, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked. France Football have put Messi in a PSG shirt on their cover and detailed how the Parisians intend on making the move reality, as detailed by Diario AS.

Ronald Araujo pushing risky return to Barcelona first-team

Ronald Araujo has been a pillar of the Barcelona defence this season, but he’s received bad news in the injury department after being forcibly substituted on Sunday evening at Real Betis. The Uruguayan centre back suffered a severe sprain in his left ankle, something that calls for three or four weeks out. Araujo, however, wants to risk his fitness by trying to return for the first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain according to Mundo Deportivo.

