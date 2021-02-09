Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona’s Camp Nou to become vaccination centre, first senior start for Real Madrid player and Spain prolongs travel ban

Spanish football evening headlines for 9 February.

Camp Nou to be vaccination centre

Tonight’s Barcelona news focuses on the Generalitat in Catalonia hopeful that the club’s Camp Nou stadium will become a vaccination centre for Covid-19.

The stadium’s facilities, location, ease of accessibility and spaciousness are all said to be key in the proposal, which will be finalised by whoever is elected as Barcelona’s new president.

Park handed first Madrid start

The big team news for Real Madrid’s game against Getafe in La Liga tonight is midfielder Marvin Park being handed his first senior start for the club.

Of Nigerian and South Korean heritage, the 20-year-old is making his third appearance for the club but first in the starting XI.

No Spain visits for English sides

Neither Atletico Madrid nor Real Sociedad can host Chelsea or Manchester United in their Champions League and Europa League games respectively.

Travellers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are prohibited from entering Spain without a ten-day quarantine if they are not nationals, and exemption has not been granted for football games.

United’s game against La Real will now be played in Turin, with no confirmation of a venue yet for Atleti’s clash against Chelsea.