Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said to hold Real Madrid outcast Isco in high regard

Real Madrid travelled to Getafe this evening with a squad depleted by injury and suspension, but there was still no place for Isco in the starting XI. In his stead started Marvin, a youngster just promoted from the academy, and according to a report in Diario AS referring to information from Cadena SER’s Pedja Mijatovic, that decision could have real consequences.

Mijatovic, a former Madrid player, mentioned he’s a close friend of Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and that he’s a big fan of Isco’s. “I know he likes him a lot,” he said. Mijatovic also said that the fact Isco didn’t start against Getafe was not a good sign.

“If he doesn’t come on today, Zidane doesn’t have confidence in him. If there’s a problem, it can only be solved by the player leaving.” Sevilla have been in need of a creative midfielder ever since Ever Banega departed for Saudi Arabia in the close-season.

Isco is said to be intent on securing a place at Euro 2020 next summer and knows that it will be difficult given the lack of game time being given to him at Madrid. Born just outside Malaga, Isco began his career with Valencia before signing for his hometown club in 2011. Two years later he was headhunted by Madrid, with whom he’s won four Champions League titles.