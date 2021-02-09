Sergio Ramos looking increasingly unlikely to stay at Real Madrid according to reports

The Sergio Ramos contract renewal saga has developed another chapter according to the journalist Siro Lopez as carried by Mundo Deportivo. He claims Ramos has rejected the two-year deal put forward by Real Madrid that would have seen his salary reduced by 10% and the one-year deal that would have seen his salary stay at €12m net.

Madrid are said to have given up on their captain and won’t be making another offer to renew his existing deal, with Siro Lopez claiming Ramos has effectively bid farewell to the club he’s played for since joining from Sevilla back in 2005. Ramos is currently immersed in recovering fully from his knee operation, with all signs pointing to an April return.

Madrid are expected to bring in David Alaba from Bayern Munich in this coming close-season, who’ll be a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. They’re also keen to renew Raphael Varane’s deal, but if that’s not possible they’ll go into the transfer market to try and recruit another centre-back.