Real Sociedad confirm match against Manchester United switched to Turin

There has been confirmation from Real Sociedad that their Europa League clash at home to Manchester United this month has been switched to Turin.

The first leg of the Round of 32 tie will now be played in the Allianz Stadium – home of Juventus – rather than in La Real’s Reale Arena, with the return leg at Old Trafford not impacted by the development.

Spain still holds a travel ban on arrivals from the UK and exceptions have not been granted for elite sports, forcing the Basque club to seek alternative arrangements.

Travellers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are prohibited from entering Spain without a ten-day quarantine if they are not nationals, and exemption has not been granted for football games.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has confirmed that the measure that was originally imposed until 6:00pm on 16 February has now been extended until that same time on 2 March, as per Marca.

Real Sociedad had explored avenues for forcing a change of plan to allow the match to be staged in their home city of San Sebastian, but now must play instead in Italy.