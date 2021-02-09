Real Madrid v Getafe confirmed line-ups: Youngster makes first senior start for hosts

Real Madrid have handed a first senior start to midfielder Marvin Park for tonight’s La Liga clash against Getafe.

The former Spain Under-19 international is the son of a Nigerian father and South Korean mother and spent three years of his youth career at Tranmere Rovers – he featured briefly against Real Sociedad and Huesca in the league this season, but this is his first start.

Nine players are out for Madrid – Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Toni Kroos, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes – with Marcelo captaining the team, and likely from a right-back slot with Ferland Mendy staying on the left.

Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio will play either side of Karim Benzema in attack.

For Getafe, Takefusa Kubo is unable to feature against his former club with Cucho Hernandez partnering Angel Hernandez in attack for Los Azulones, who have defender Djene Dakonam suspended.