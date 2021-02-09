Real Madrid scramble to re-organise defence without Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos‘ injury at a crucial point in the season leaves Zinedine Zidane with quite a problem at Real Madrid according to Marca. The Frenchman needs a leader at centre back, someone to step up to the plate and fill the void left by the Andalusian. The answer to this conundrum is Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho, Victor Chust and David Alaba.

Varane will take charge. He’s struggled recently without Ramos by his side, so will be keen to assert that he can steer the ship solo, something he certainly did at the weekend against Huesca when his brace won Madrid the game.

Nacho has always been a capable deputy and he’ll be one of the most likely options to come in alongside Varane. He’s a member of Zidane’s old guard, players in which the Frenchman holds a world of confidence, even if this isn’t reflected in game time.

Militao is someone who could also step up, although his sending off against Levante was another black mark in what’s been a disappointing start to life at Madrid.

A little further afield, there’s options amongst some of the club’s younger charges like Chust. He captained the team that won the Youth League last summer and is said to be highly-regarded by Zidane. Finally, there’s the looming arrival of Alaba, one of the top centre backs in the game.