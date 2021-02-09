Real Madrid considering selling Raphael Varane if he doesn’t renew his contract

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent times by Sergio Ramos and whether he’ll renew his contract or not. Another player whose future is in doubt, according to Marca, is Raphael Varane. The French centre back’s contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022, and Madrid are suspicious as to whether he’s running it down to secure a free transfer to another club.

If he doesn’t signal his intention to renew in the coming weeks, Madrid will look to move him on in the summer, although their intention is to retain his services. Varane’s agent is his brother, Anthony, although in September they signed with CAA Sports. At 27 years old, he’s one of the most highly-sought talents in European football due to his experience in the elite.

Top-class centre backs are hard to find, although Madrid feel confident of securing David Alaba on a free come the end of June. They also want to renew Ramos’ deal, and should Varane depart for pastures new they’ll look at potentially bringing in one of Pau Torres, Jules Kounde or Diego Carlos, players the club have been monitoring for a significant period of time.

Varane has been a starter at centre back alongside Ramos ever since he ousted Pepe from the position back in 2015. The Frenchman has played 346 games for the club and scored 17 goals, and has played the most minutes of any outfield player for Madrid this season. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are all interested in acquiring him, with the asking price believed to be set at €50m.