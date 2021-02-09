Jose Bordalas hits out at treatment of Djene: “It was as if he’d committed a crime”

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Getafe at Valdebebas on Tuesday evening in La Liga, cutting the distance to league leaders Atletico Madrid to just five points while pulling away from both Barcelona and Sevilla.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas pulled no punches in his post-match comments as carried by Marca. He watched the game from the stands after being sent-off for his confrontation with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui at the weekend. Lopetegui reacted furiously after Djene, a Getafe player, injured Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, causing serious commotion on the touchline.

“It’s affected us a lot,” Bordalas said of the Sevilla incident. “The boys were afraid of hurting the rival. Djene was summoned and we didn’t know what the sanction was until noon. They were killing him on social media, it was as if he’d committed a crime.

“We expected more support from more people and our own club, to defend the boy and the team. We’ve had an impeccable attitude for several years now, but after four successful years it’s time for a year like this. We have to suffer and be aware of what we are, this happens to all the big clubs. Less good seasons follow good seasons, but the season remains and we work to improve.”

Getafe's miserable run against larger Madrid neighbours continues. Now without a goal in 5 games against Real Madrid, and without a win in 14 meetings. Not quite as bad as their record against Atlético Madrid, who they have not scored a goal against in 18 games. 18! — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 9, 2021

The first half was uneventful. Madrid dominated the ball but lacked incision, Luka Modric testing David Soria and veteran marksman Karim Benzema striking the crossbar when a goal would have put his team into a nerve-settling lead.

Benzema managed to fulfill that wish, however, shortly before the hour mark, steering a header past Soria with trademark aplomb. Madrid doubled their advantage soon after, with Marcelo, who’s been much-maligned this season, setting up Ferland Mendy to score and give his team a game-winning two-goal cushion.