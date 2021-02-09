Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium to become Covid-19 vaccination centre

The rollout of the vaccination against Covid-19 is set to be ramped up across Spain over the coming months.

As with other nations, football stadiums – currently not operating stadiums tours nor welcoming fans for matches – are likely to become mass vaccination centres due to their facilities, location, ease of accessibility and spaciousness, with Barcelona news likely to see the Camp Nou becoming one such venue.

As per a report in Marca, the Department of Health of the Generalitat in Catalonia has already raised such a possibility with the club following initial talks, although the final decision is not likely to come until a new president is elected from the 7 March elections.

The Secretary of Health Josep Maria Argimon is cited as saying by the report when commenting on this initiative: “We have had some first conversations with Barça. We are interested in emblematic places such as the Camp Nou or the Sagrada Família.”

The Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) is another of the designated spaces set to be confirmed in the North-Eastern region of Spain.