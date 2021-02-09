Atletico Madrid star explains the secret to his insane fitness levels

Marcos Llorente has been flying ever since joining Atletico Madrid, his performance as a footballer matched by his incredible athletic condition. Speaking with Carlos Perez, author of a book on intermittent fasting, in comments carried by Marca, Llorente revealed some of the thinking behind his nutrition and the scientific approach he takes to fuelling his body.

“I feel very good energetically and I don’t need to have breakfast to go training,” Llorente said. “Like when I’m hungry I’m still able to move without having eaten anything. In fact, when I used to have breakfast before going to training I’d do it without my body asking me to do it. I began to listen to my body and the improvement in my performance has been very good.”

Llorente broke through the youth system at Real Madrid but proved unable to find a consistent role in the starting lineup. He went on loan at Alaves for a season before joining Atletico in the summer of 2019, with Diego Simeone converting him from a defensive midfielder to an attacking player.

It’s paid dividends. Llorente put in a barnstorming performance in the Champions League at Anfield last season to knock Liverpool out of Europe, and has started this campaign like a train. Llorente has scored six goals and provided six assists for the league leaders, proving that whatever he’s doing with his diet is working.