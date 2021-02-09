Atletico Madrid Champions League

Atletico Madrid cannot play Chelsea in Spain following government confirmation

It has been confirmed that Atletico Madrid will not be able to host Chelsea in their Champions League in Spain following a decision from the national government.

Spain still holds a travel ban on arrivals from the UK and exceptions have not been granted for elite sports, forcing Los Rojiblancos to seek alternative arrangements.

Atletico Madrid

Travellers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are prohibited from entering Spain without a ten-day quarantine if they are not nationals, and exemption has not been granted for football games.

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has confirmed that the measure that was originally imposed until 6:00pm on 16 February has now been extended until that same time on 2 March, as per Marca.

A report in Monday in Diario AS claimed the Polish capital of Warsaw was the likely destination but now Marca say that Bucharest in Romania is now a plausible venue for the game.

  Afeez says:
    9th February 2021 at 8:53 pm

    Chelsea won atm

