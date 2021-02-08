WATCH: Santi Mina puts Celta Vigo in front at Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina has put the visitors into a shock 1-0 lead away at La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with a superb close range header.

Diego Simeone’s side are aiming to extend their ten-point lead ahead of title rivals Barcelona against Eduardo Coudet’s side in the Spanish capital.

However, Los Rojiblancos have started slowly at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the Galicians taking full advantage on 13 minutes.

Hugo Mallo’s low cross into the box was not cut out by Atletico at the front post and Mina nipped in between two defenders to head past Jan Oblak.

Simeone’s side have looked to react quickly to that early setback before the break, but they have failed to really test their struggling visitors in attack.

Defensive pair Felipe Monteiro and Jose Gimenez have both headed off target as Atletico look to avoid a first league defeat since December 12.

