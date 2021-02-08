WATCH: Luis Suarez nets Atletico Madrid equaliser against Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid have hauled themselves level at 1-1 at the break at home to Celta Vigo in their crunch La Liga tie in the Spanish capital.

Diego Simeone’s side are aiming to extend their ten-point lead at the top of the table against the Galicians, but the home side have struggled in the first 45 minutes.

Former Valencia striker Santi Mina deservedly headed Eduardo Coudet’s team in front after 13 minutes.

However, despite struggling to make any inroads before the break, the hosts pounced on their first chance, as Luis Suarez netted his 15th La Liga goal of the season.

Simeone is certain to make changes in the second half as he pushes to increase their winning streak to nine league games since the end of 2020.

Yannick Carrasco has returned to the matchday squad after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, and the Belgian international could be an option off the bench.

Image via Getty Images