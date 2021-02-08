WATCH: Luis Suarez edges Atletico Madrid ahead in vital Celta Vigo clash

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has continued his excellent form in La Liga action this season with his second goal against Celta Vigo.

The Uruguayan international is now up to 16 league goals for the campaign as the clear leader at the top of the Spanish top flight goal scoring charts.

Suarez’s trademark sharpness was on display for Diego Simeone’s side before the break as he sharply buried Marcos Llorente‘s pass in first half added time.

The former Barcelona star has refused to slow down after the restart against Eduardo Coudet’s visitors as he put the hosts in front on the night on 51 minutes.

Renan Lodi’s pace carried him behind the Celta defence and Suarez arrived on cue inside the box to fire home his cross.

If Atletico can hold on to their lead at the Wanda Metropolitano they will move to ten points ahead of Barcelona, with a game in hand over their title rivals.

