Two more Atletico Madrid stars test positive for Covid-19

They are flying high at the top of La Liga with a remarkable 50 points from their opening 19 games but not all Atletico Madrid news is upbeat.

On Monday, two more of the club’s first-team squad – Hector Herrera and Thomas Lemar – have tested positive for the virus, as reported by Deportes Cuatro.

The two are the latest in a long line of players to be infected at the club after attacking star Joao Felix tested positive last week and is currently in a period of self-isolation.

Read more: Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix tests positive for Covid-19

That followed on from confirmation that both Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso had tested positive for the virus and were also unavailable for selection.

Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias (the latter two of whom have since left the club) have all tested positive previously, alongside boss Diego Simeone.

Read more: Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid and PSG pact for Sergio Ramos, Barcelona’s big injury scare and double Covid-19 fear at Atletico Madrid

The club were unable to train on Monday due to the positive tests despite facing Celta Vigo tonight – with players advised to go straight to the match with training called off.