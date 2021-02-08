Top five players of the last decade starred for Barcelona and Real Madrid

The top five footballers of the past decade are dominated by those who have starred for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi pipped his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo – who spent nine years at Madrid – to the top spot, but their former teammates also took the next three spots, as per Diario AS.

Former Blaugrana captain Andres Iniesta took third spot, while current Madrid captain and talismanic central defender Sergio Ramos claimed fourth place while Neymar was ranked fifth.

The Real Madrid news sees current midfielder Luka Modric secure a place in the top ten, with those other spots being allocated to Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Gianluigi Buffon and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The list was compiled based on performance level and successes between the years of 2011 and 2020, with both the Catalan giants and Los Blancos enjoying unparalleled successes both domestically and in Europe during that timeframe.