The Real Madrid forward transformed into a key player

Three successive transfer windows have passed since Real Madrid last made a signing for their first-team squad but the return to full fitness of one star has proven similar to a new addition.

Asensio sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee in July 2019 and a report in Marca from November claimed how the player himself has admitted he is only operating at 85 percent – but now he appears to be back to his top level.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the Spaniard has now started six successive matches for Los Blancos and on Saturday against Huesca he played 90 minutes for the first time, having six shots on goal.

The 25-year-old was the player of the attacking trident who contributed the most – 47 passes, 34 of them successful (81 percent) – and he is now an important player for both club and country.

He has netted just twice this season, but has struck the post six times – highlighting his bad luck in front of goal.