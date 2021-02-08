The pact between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid over Sergio Ramos

The future of club captain Sergio Ramos continues to be at the forefront of Real Madrid news with his contract now having less than five months to run.

The Spain international is currently theoretically free to speak with other clubs and agree a pre-contract as he is yet to agree a new deal in the Spanish capital.

Read more: Sergio Ramos sparks social media controversy with hint at Real Madrid discontent

The Spain international celebrates his 35th birthday in March and by the end of any renewed deal, he would be aged 37 – something that the club are wary of, as they doubt a player could maintain his current high level of form through that point.

Despite a report last month in Spanish radio station Onda Cero that Paris Saint-Germain have made a financial offer for Ramos that Madrid could not compete with – an offer of €45m to the Madrid captain over the course of a three-year contract – that has now been contradicted.

Read more: The PSG offer for Sergio Ramos that Real Madrid cannot compete against

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from L’Equipe in France that whilst the Parisians are monitoring the player’s contractual situation at Madrid, they have a pact with Los Blancos which means they would not make an official approach for him unless contract talks between Madrid and Ramos are cut off.

The talismanic defender has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.