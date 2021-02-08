The 5 Real Madrid youngsters in squad to face Getafe

An injury crisis at Real Madrid means that nine first-team squad players are unavailable for their midweek La Liga clash against Getafe.

Among the absentee list are Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Toni Kroos, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes, with five Castilla stars in the squad for the match, currently dominating Real Madrid news.

Miguel Gutierrez

The teenage left-back has been training with the first-team squad over the past year, but may find a starting spot tough with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo still available.

Victor Chust

20-year-old Chust has been at the club since he was an 8-year-old – after starting his youth career at Valencia – and he is described by Real Madrid’s official website as being “strong, powerful and aggressive” whilst also being comfortable playing the ball out of defence with his right foot.

Chust’s only senior appearance to date was playing the entirety of their Copa del Rey loss at Alcoyano last month.

Marvin Park

The former Spain Under-19 international is the son of a Nigerian father and South Korean mother and spent three years of his youth career at Tranmere Rovers.

Featured briefly against Real Sociedad and Huesca in the league this season.

Antonio Blanco

The Real Madrid website describes the midfielder as offering “fantastic vision” and who can “take control of the game in the middle of the park”.

Blanco has been in several matchday squads this season but is yet to make his senior debut.

Sergio Arribas

The 19-year-old was the star of the show last season for the club’s youth side as they won the Uefa Youth League and won promotion to the first-team squad this season, where he has earned multiple plaudits for his work in training sessions.

He has made fleeting substitute appearances against Real Sociedad, Levante and Borussia Monchengladbach and was recently named in the annual 50 for the future list from Uefa.