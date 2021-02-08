Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid and PSG pact for Sergio Ramos, Barcelona’s big injury scare and double Covid-19 fear at Atletico Madrid

Spanish football morning headlines for 8 February.

PSG and Real Madrid have Ramos pact

The future of club captain Sergio Ramos is at the heart of Real Madrid news at the moment and more details on his future have now been reported.

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from L’Equipe in France that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the player’s situation but they have agreed with Madrid not to move for the defender until contract negotiations with his current club have broken down.

The central defender is out of contract in Spain on 30 June.

Alarm at Barcelona

This morning’s Barcelona news is focused on the injury suffered to Ronald Araujo in last night’s La Liga win over Real Betis.

As per Diario AS, there are concerns over the player’s ankle injury and he may be ruled out of several weeks of first-team action for the Blaugrana ahead of a crucial run of games for the side.

Atleti unable to train

Atletico Madrid were unable to train ahead of their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo tonight due to a double Covid-19 scare at the club.

💥 Informa @deportescope 🦠 El @Atleti está pendiente de confirmar dos nuevos positivos por COVID-19 en la plantilla 💉 Están a la espera de una prueba de confirmación 📌 Se ha suspendido la concentración y los jugadores irán directos al Metropolitano para jugar esta noche pic.twitter.com/EqBdkRTHCR — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 8, 2021

Two tests were returned with ambiguous results and the club’s training had to be called off today ahead of the game, with players advised to travel straight to the match.