Spanish football evening headlines: Manchester United and Chelsea cannot play in Spain, Lionel Messi crowned greatest player of the decade and Real Madrid injury crisis deepens

Spanish football evening headlines for 8 February.

Chelsea and United’s Spain trips cancelled

The disruption of the Champions League and Europa League knockout stages beginning this month means that no British teams are allowed entry into Spain due to a current travel ban.

That means the trips of Chelsea and Manchester United to Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad respectively will not go ahead as planned, with Warsaw and Turin likely to be named as the alternative venues on Monday.

Messi crowned player of the decade

Barcelona news sees their star Lionel Messi edging long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the title of the world’s best player of the last decade by the IFFHS –International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Former Blaugrana captain Andres Iniesta took third spot, while current Madrid captain and talismanic central defender Sergio Ramos claimed fourth place while Neymar was ranked fifth.

Madrid injury crisis deepens

There is midweek La Liga action in Real Madrid news as they play Getafe but they have nine stars unavailable, leaving just 11 senior outfield players available.

Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Toni Kroos, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes are all ruled out for Los Blancos.