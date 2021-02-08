Getafe La Liga

Sevilla reveal injury diagnosis on star forward following horror challenge

It was a horror challenge that saw a red card and sparked an angry exchange of words between the two managers on the touchline.

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos was scathed down by his Getafe opponent Djene Dakonom in Saturday’s La Liga action, which led to a red card for the defender and Ocampos needing to be stretched off in worrying scenes.

The Andalusian club have now given an update on the condition of the Argentine, claiming that he has suffered a Grade II sprain to his left ankle – an injury not as bad as initially feared.

Whilst no timescale has been put on his return to action, a month is the usual layoff for such an injury with the player unlikely to be able to participate in full training for several weeks.

Ocampos is a crucial player for Julen Lopetegui’s side and the Andalusian club will be keen to have him back in action at the earliest date ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

