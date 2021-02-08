Real Madrid star Eden Hazard remaining confident despite injury issues

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is refusing to let the negativity of his injury issues damage his position at the La Liga giants.

The Belgian international has missed 50 games for Los Blancos following his 2019 arrival from Chelsea with question marks being raised over his ability to live up to his price tag in Madrid.

However, despite struggling to maintain a consistent place in Zinedine Zidane’s team, the 30-year old is upbeat about the situation in the Spanish capital.

“I’m lucky that when I’m injured and I can stay home and my family helps me get through it”, he told an interview with On The Front Foot magazine, as reported by Diario AS.

“It’s not the end of the world because I can spend time with my kids.

“When you’re injured and alone, it can be tough, but my family supports me.

“When you are injured you can do many things. You can work to get well faster, but the injuries I have suffered require time to heal.”

A muscle injury is currently keeping Hazard on the sidelines for the defending Spanish champions, and he is not expected to be back in first team action until mid March.

That could keep him out of action for Real Madrid’s next eight games in league, Copa del Rey and Champions League action in the next four weeks.

He could return to Zidane’s plans towards the end of next month, with a possible comeback pencilled in for their trip to Celta Vigo on March 23.