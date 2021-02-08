Real Madrid concerned over Raphael Varane’s contract extension

Real Madrid are growing increasingly concerned that centre back Raphael Varane will not sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French international has played a key role for Zinedine Zidane’s side in recent weeks with two goals in their 2-1 La Liga win at Huesca last weekend.

However, the 27-year old is out of contract at the club at the end of the 2021/22 season, with no progress on a possible extension for the former Lens defender.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, Los Blancos are planning for the eventuality of him not signing a new deal and could look to sell him this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are both rumoured to be tracking the situation, with a view to making a move for him if Real Madrid opt to sell.

He is currently valued at €71m by the defending Spanish champions but as per the report, Real Madrid could be open to offers in the region of €50m.