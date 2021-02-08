Paul Pogba out of both Manchester United matches against Real Sociedad

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is out of both of his side’s Europa League matches against Real Sociedad this month due to injury.

The Frenchman limped off during his side’s pulsating 3-3 draw against Everton and The Times have highlighted he suffered a thigh injury whilst stretching for the ball.

The 27-year-old will not be available for either of his side’s games against La Real this month while also sitting out the league games against West Brom and Newcastle, alongside the FA Cup clash against West Ham.

Manchester United news on Monday was focused on the fact that the club’s away match – due to be played in San Sebastian next week – will be moved to Turin due to the Spanish government’s travel plan on UK arrivals.

The Round of 32 tie is one of the most anticipated games in the round with both sides believing they could go all the way in the competition.